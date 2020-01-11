Global  

Premier League RESULTS: Chelsea and Manchester United bounce back in emphatic style, Southampton stun Leicester to avenge 9-0 thrashing

talkSPORT Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Chelsea and Manchester United both answered their critics in emphatic style on Saturday with resounding Premier League victories. The Blues ended a run of two consecutive league defeats at home by smashing Burnley 3-0, while Manchester United won for the first time in three matches, thumping Norwich 4-0 at Old Trafford. Frank Lampard and Ole […]
News video: Premier League transfer round-up: Manchetser United in talks over Bruno Fernandes

Premier League transfer round-up: Manchetser United in talks over Bruno Fernandes 01:25

 Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Manchester United look set to move for Bruno Fernandes.

Harry Maguire confirmed as Man United captain [Video]Harry Maguire confirmed as Man United captain

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Harry Maguire as Manchester United's new full-time captain just six months after his £80million move from Leicester. Maguire will take the armband from Ashley Young,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Sheffield United [Video]Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Sheffield United

Sheffield United head to the Emirates to play against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday January 18.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | 3 things learned from the Premier League weekend

Liverpool extended their advantage at the top of the Premier League while Southampton took revenge against Leicester City.
News24 Also reported by •Daily StarSoccerNews.comSify

Liverpool v Manchester United

BBC Local News: Manchester -- Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United.
BBC Local News Also reported by •Independent

