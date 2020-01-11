Leicester 1-2 Southampton: Danny Ings scores late winner

Danny Ings scores a fine late goal to deny Leicester a third successive Premier League win and secure three points for Southampton at King Power Stadium.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Harry Kane suffers injury as Tottenham slump to defeat at in-form Southampton Danny Ings continued his golden run of form as Southampton enjoyed a 1-0 victory against Tottenham, whose miserable afternoon was made worse by an injury to Harry Kane. Ings bagged his ninth goal in 10.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published 1 week ago Hasenhuttl: Happy for Ings Ralph Hasenhüttl praised Danny Ings for his performance and work ethic after he scored twice in Southampton's 3-1 win at Aston Villa. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:20Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Southampton gets revenge on Leicester with 2-1 win in EPL LEICESTER, England (AP) — Southampton gained a measure of revenge after its 9-0 thrashing by Leicester in October by winning the return match 2-1 in the...

Seattle Times 6 hours ago



Ings sinks Leicester, Everton defeat Brighton while Wolves, Newcastle settle for scoredraw A late Danny Ings winner handed a surprise defeat to Leicester, while Everton defeated Brighton 1-0 and Wolves drew 1-1 with Newcastle. The post Ings sinks...

Team Talk 6 hours ago





Tweets about this