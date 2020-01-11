Global  

What to Watch in the Titans vs. Ravens A.F.C. Divisional Game

NYTimes.com Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
The Baltimore Ravens are the top seed in the A.F.C. and fresh from skipping the wild-card round. But the Tennessee Titans beat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots last week.
News video: Ravens Game Day Forecast: Good News, Rain Will Hold Off

Ravens Game Day Forecast: Good News, Rain Will Hold Off 00:39

 As the Ravens prepare to face off against the Titans in the divisional playoff game Saturday night in Baltimore, there's some good news ahead of the game. The rain will hold off.

With Less Than 24 Hours Until Ravens-Titans Game, Fans' Excitement Grows [Video]With Less Than 24 Hours Until Ravens-Titans Game, Fans' Excitement Grows

It's now less than 24 hours until the Baltimore Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans, and fans are getting excited!

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:52Published

Titans to face Ravens in Baltimore [Video]Titans to face Ravens in Baltimore

Fans and athletes are already in Baltimore for the playoff game between the Titans and Ravens.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:22Published


Titans send Tom Brady, Patriots to earliest playoff exit in 10 years

Tom Brady and New England were dealt a stunning loss in Foxborough. The Titans will move on to face the Ravens in the divisional round.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBS Sports

Mike Vrabel lays out blueprint for how Titans can upset Ravens in divisional round of AFC playoffs

The Titans' head coach knows what his team will have to do to upset the AFC's No. 1 seed
CBS Sports Also reported by •TechRadar

FlyinHawaiian36

people our stupid I REALLY wanna watch this Ravens-Titans game but I’ve been awake for over 30 hours and I was just reading something… https://t.co/aWqF4opJTY 14 minutes ago

DimockNicole

Nicole Dimock RT @washingtonpost: Ravens and Titans meet in the AFC divisional round: What you need to know https://t.co/MBzxkpUquI 1 hour ago

HCRfootball

Head Coach Ranking What To Watch For In Titans - Ravens Divisional Game https://t.co/yOUOAwPydi 1 hour ago

PopCulture

PopCulture.com Titans vs. Ravens playoff game: how to watch, what time and what channel: https://t.co/bchbfw3WfJ https://t.co/FKZzzl4JzX 2 hours ago

Fmoneyz123Felix

felix hernandez What to Watch in the Titans vs. Ravens A.F.C. Divisional Game by KEVIN DRAPER https://t.co/d0qTML5KtW 3 hours ago

guspullen

Gus Pullen "What to Watch in the Titans vs. Ravens A.F.C. Divisional Game" by KEVIN DRAPER via NYT https://t.co/tOmOzJcooG 3 hours ago

updatly

Updatly! "What to Watch in the Titans vs. Ravens A.F.C. Divisional Game" by KEVIN DRAPER via NYT https://t.co/xyeyy9zrEB 3 hours ago

MyPhasselle

Paul Williams "What to Watch in the Titans vs. Ravens A.F.C. Divisional Game" by KEVIN DRAPER via NYT https://t.co/eDdoRpZRcK https://t.co/ff9wlgtcMu 3 hours ago

