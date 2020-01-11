Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie responds to porn star who promised he will ‘enjoy’ his weekend

Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

It looks as though Oli McBurnie’s weekend will be one of his best in a long, long time. Not only did he fire Sheffield United to victory over West Ham on Friday, but he has also been promised he will ‘enjoy’ his weekend by porn star Elle Booke. After the Blades’ victory, McBurnie tweeted: “3 […] 👓 View full article

