Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie responds to porn star who promised he will ‘enjoy’ his weekend

talkSPORT Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
It looks as though Oli McBurnie’s weekend will be one of his best in a long, long time. Not only did he fire Sheffield United to victory over West Ham on Friday, but he has also been promised he will ‘enjoy’ his weekend by porn star Elle Booke. After the Blades’ victory, McBurnie tweeted: “3 […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Star Wars' Wins Third Weekend At The Box Office [Video]'Star Wars' Wins Third Weekend At The Box Office

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" won the domestic box office for a third-straight weekend. Business Insider reports the film brought in $33.7 million over the weekend. That brings its domestic..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Chance the Rapper, Common & Taylor Bennett Set to Headline 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend | Billboard News [Video]Chance the Rapper, Common & Taylor Bennett Set to Headline 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend | Billboard News

Chance the Rapper, Common & Taylor Bennett Set to Headline 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Television X porn star Elle Brooke makes promise to Sheffield United hero Oli McBurnie

Television X porn star Elle Brooke makes promise to Sheffield United hero Oli McBurnieSheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has enjoyed another Twitter encounter with porn star Elle Brooke after netting the winner against West Ham
Daily Star

Sheffield United 1-0 West Ham United: Oli McBurnie's winner sends Blades fifth

Oli McBurnie scores the winner as Sheffield United beat West Ham to climb to fifth in the Premier League.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.