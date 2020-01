Tottenham have handed starts to Japhet Tanganga and Christian Eriksen in Saturday’s Premier League clash against leaders Liverpool. Twenty-year-old defender Tanganga will make his first top-flight appearance for Spurs, with Eriksen also playing from the start despite being heavily linked with a move to Inter. With Harry Kane out injured, Eriksen, Dele Alli and Lucas […] The post Tottenham start Tanganga and Eriksen against leaders Liverpool appeared first on Soccer News.

