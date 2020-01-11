Manchester United 4-0 Norwich City: Solskjaer´s men bounce back as Rashford and Mata inspire

Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Manchester United bounced back from defeat to Manchester City in emphatic fashion, as Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata inspired a comfortable 4-0 win over rock-bottom Norwich City. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were woefully inept in the 3-1 EFL Cup semi-final first-leg loss at Etihad Stadium, but on Saturday they found their groove, playing some eye-catching […]



