Manchester United 4-0 Norwich City: Solskjaer´s men bounce back as Rashford and Mata inspire

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Manchester United bounced back from defeat to Manchester City in emphatic fashion, as Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata inspired a comfortable 4-0 win over rock-bottom Norwich City. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were woefully inept in the 3-1 EFL Cup semi-final first-leg loss at Etihad Stadium, but on Saturday they found their groove, playing some eye-catching […]

The post Manchester United 4-0 Norwich City: Solskjaer´s men bounce back as Rashford and Mata inspire appeared first on Soccer News.
Solskjaer: Rashford is a leader

Solskjaer: Rashford is a leader

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Marcus Rashford for his leadership qualities after scoring twice in Manchester United's win against Norwich.

