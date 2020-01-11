Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sergio Aguero can score from everywhere, says Pep Guardiola

Sify Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Leeds [UK], Jan 11 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Aston Villa, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola on Saturday heaped praises on Sergio Aguero and said 'he can score from everywhere, in all the positions'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pep praises Aguero-Jesus relationship [Video]Pep praises Aguero-Jesus relationship

Pep Guardiola praised the special relationship between Manchester City strikers Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:13Published

Aguero's injury may rule him out of Manchester derby, says Guardiola [Video]Aguero's injury may rule him out of Manchester derby, says Guardiola

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola says Sergio Aguero will be out due to injury for a few weeks and is likely to miss next month's Manchester derby.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

EPL: Manchester City must keep going, says Pep Guardiola after win over Everton

EPL: Manchester City must keep going, says Pep Guardiola after win over Everton*Manchester:* Pep Guardiola saluted Manchester City's fighting spirit as Gabriel Jesus extended his remarkable record against Everton with a second-half brace in...
Mid-Day

Aguero and Jesus start as Silva returns for Manchester City

Manchester City captain David Silva will make his first Premier League start for a month at Aston Villa, where Pep Guardiola has selected Sergio Aguero and...
SoccerNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Sergio Aguero can score from everywhere, says Pep Guardiola https://t.co/tZXO1dpMNQ 1 day ago

Gbomekwi1

#SAYNOTOWAR🇬🇭 RT @MailSport: LIVE: Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus start from the bench as fierce rivals Man United take on City in the Carabao Cup semi-… 5 days ago

MailSport

MailOnline Sport LIVE: Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus start from the bench as fierce rivals Man United take on City in the Carabao… https://t.co/MU6iT31tZ5 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.