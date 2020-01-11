Global  

Pandya fails fitness test, Shankar replaces him in India 'A' squad

Sify Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) India all-rounder Hardik Pandya had to be removed from the India âA team that is headed to New Zealand after he failed the fitness test in Mumbai on Saturday.
