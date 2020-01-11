Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chelsea thrash Burnley FC 3-0 in Premier League clash

Sify Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
London [UK], Jan 11 (ANI): Chelsea thrashed Burnley FC 3-0 on Saturday in the ongoing Premier League at Stamford Bridge here.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Warrior' Harry Maguire could face Norwich

'Warrior' Harry Maguire could face Norwich 00:51

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer labelled Harry Maguire a "warrior" as he revealed the England man could make a return for Manchester United in their Premier League clash with Norwich on Saturday. The defender suffered a hip injury in last weekend's FA Cup draw with Wolves and there had been reports he could be...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lampard: There's more to come from Hudson-Odoi [Video]Lampard: There's more to come from Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi slotted his first Premier League goal to put the seal on Chelsea’s crucial 3-0 home win over Burnley.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Premier League Quotes of the Decade [Video]Premier League Quotes of the Decade

From Nigel Pearson's rant at a journalist to Burnley manager Sean Dyche's surprise at being involved in the title race. Watch some of the best quotes from the last decade in the Premier..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Burnley

Michael Owen is tipping Chelsea FC to ease to victory over Burnley in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The Blues will be hoping to return to...
The Sport Review Also reported by •Football.london

‘Made it look easy’: Ex-Chelsea FC star reacts to the 3-0 win over Burnley

Mario Melchiot took to social media to reveal his delight at seeing Chelsea FC claim a comfortable 3-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge...
The Sport Review Also reported by •Football.london

Tweets about this

HajiAbdikani

Qani Haji Ibrahim Dr Heile yare RT @CFCnewsBBC: What happened in the Premier League on Saturday? - Marcus Rashford scores twice as Man Utd thrash Norwich, Chelsea ease pas… 7 hours ago

Pristinenetwor1

Pristine__network EPL: Hudson-Odoi Nets First Premier League Goal As Chelsea Thrash Burnley 3-0 https://t.co/6Ik4wqHwEy https://t.co/gMhE8Xq4zh 8 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Chelsea thrash Burnley FC 3-0 in Premier League clash https://t.co/33RK6TuoOG 8 hours ago

thepledgengr

The Pledge Hudson-Odoi Nets First Premier League Goal As Chelsea Thrash Burnley 3-0 https://t.co/NErugxcVMD 8 hours ago

CFCnewsBBC

CFC News BBC Sport What happened in the Premier League on Saturday? - Marcus Rashford scores twice as Man Utd thrash Norwich, Chelsea… https://t.co/GD4OS5UtTr 8 hours ago

thepledgengr

The Pledge New Post: Hudson-Odoi Nets First Premier League Goal As Chelsea Thrash Burnley 3-0 https://t.co/NErugxuwEb 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.