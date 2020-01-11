Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Leicester City 1-2 Southampton live: Match report and reaction as Ings puts Foxes to the sword

Leicester Mercury Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Leicester City 1-2 Southampton live: Match report and reaction as Ings puts Foxes to the swordLive reaction to Leicester City's surprise defeat to a resurgent Southampton.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Lethal Ings rocks Leicester, Man Utd hammer Norwich

Danny Ings gave in-form Southampton sweet revenge over Leicester City and Manchester United hammered bottom side Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday....
SoccerNews.com

Leicester City 1-1 Aston Villa live – Match report and reaction as super sub Iheanacho secures draw

Leicester City v Aston Villa | The Foxes take on Dean Smith's side in their semi-final clash, where the winner will face either Manchester City or Manchester...
Leicester Mercury


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.