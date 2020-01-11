Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reacts to Jose Mourinho's 'surprise' Tottenham team

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Mourinho welcomes return of Hugo Lloris despite Kane injury blow Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is pleased with the return with club captain and first-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, which contrasts with his feelings about the loss of Harry Kane to injury... Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published 1 day ago 'Only two people think we can win' Jose Mourinho thinks his Tottenham team can upset Liverpool this weekend - but he admits that not many other people agree! Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:30Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp outlines what he is expecting from Jose Mourinho's Tottenham side Spurs news takes a look at what the Liverpool boss has had to say about the Lilywhites in his press conference ahead of Saturday's game at Tottenham Hotspur...

Football.london 1 day ago



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp aims dig at Jose Mourinho ahead of Tottenham clash Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has aimed a dig at Spurs boss Jose Mourinho ahead of the Premier League clash between the two sides on Sunday

Football.london 1 day ago





Tweets about this