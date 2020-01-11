Global  

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reacts to Jose Mourinho's 'surprise' Tottenham team

Saturday, 11 January 2020
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reacts to Jose Mourinho's 'surprise' Tottenham teamJose Mourinho handed starts to Danny Rose and Japhet Tanganga for Tottenham's Premier League home game against title favourites Liverpool - and Jurgen Klopp was left 'surprised'
News video: Klopp: One team deserved win, that was us

Klopp: One team deserved win, that was us 04:51

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side deserved to win the game but they should of scored more goals to finish off the opposition after their 1-0 win over Tottenham in the Premier League.

