BDO World Darts: Wayne Warren beats Scott Mitchell to reach final

BBC Sport Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Wayne Warren beats former champion Scott Mitchell 6-3 to reach the men's final of the BDO World Darts Championships.
BDO World Darts: Wayne Warren beats Jim Williams to win dramatic final

Wayne Warren becomes the oldest BDO World Darts champion after beating fellow Welshman Jim Williams 7-4 in a dramatic men's final.
BBC Sport

BDO World Darts: Beau Greaves reaches semi-finals on 16th birthday

Beau Greaves had a 16th birthday to remember as she won through to the semi-finals of the BDO women's world darts championship.
BBC Sport


frag123456

Graham Mansfield RT @WilliamHill: Wayne Warren is the 2020 BDO World Darts Champion and becomes the oldest World Champion EVER. Take a bow, Wayne. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿… 7 minutes ago

frag123456

Graham Mansfield RT @PDC_Cymru: What a story...Wayne Warren is the 2020 BDO World Darts Champion! The 57 year old recovers from a 2-0 deficit to beat fell… 7 minutes ago

UKNewsBot1

UK Sports News Bot BDO World Darts: Wayne Warren beats Jim Williams to win dramatic final - BBC News https://t.co/DViDWexi8Y 14 minutes ago

rnb_aki

akira RT @reddragondarts: WAYNE’S WORLD 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Wayne Warren becomes the oldest BDO World Darts Champion at the age of 57. He defeats Jim Willia… 20 minutes ago

coltond72

davie RT @BDOdarts: 🏆CHAMPION🏆 Wayne Warren is the 2020 BDO World Professional Darts Champion as he defeats fellow Welshman Jim Williams in a th… 21 minutes ago

ideadarts1

[email protected]🎯人気のダーツ.プロ.イベント.ショップ.リーグ.グッズ.プレイヤー RT @TheRedBit180: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏆 57 year-old Wayne Warren is the 2020 BDO World Champion. He wins a closely contested all Welsh final against Jim… 29 minutes ago

NetworkofnewsUK

Networkofnews UK RHONDDA roofer Wayne Warren has become the oldest world darts champion – 18 years after a horror chip shop scare. I… https://t.co/PDwHh6JisJ 41 minutes ago

Dartjokergal

John Seboy O Shea Well done wayne warren champion of the world. Great final unlucky jim Williams that was a great darts match. 1 hour ago

