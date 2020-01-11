Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'I do not want to see' - Phillip Cocu's verdict on Derby County's draw with Middlesbrough

Derby Telegraph Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
'I do not want to see' - Phillip Cocu's verdict on Derby County's draw with MiddlesbroughDerby County news - Phillip Cocu has been talking about Derby County's dramatic draw with Middlesbrough on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Phillip Cocu issues challenge ahead of Derby County's clash with Middlesbrough

The Rams take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday looking for a fourth consecutive win
Derby Telegraph

'Struggled' - the Hull City verdict on Derby County under Phillip Cocu

'Struggled' - the Hull City verdict on Derby County under Phillip CocuThe Rams host the Tigers on Saturday at Pride Park, looking to gain revenge for the 2-0 defeat on Humberside earlier in the season
Derby Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.