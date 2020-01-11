Global  

Mikel Arteta gives Lucas Torreira injury update following Arsenal's draw at Crystal Palace

Football.london Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta gives Lucas Torreira injury update following Arsenal's draw at Crystal PalaceArsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has given an injury update on Lucas Torreira after the midfielder was replaced at half-time in the Gunners' 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Mikel Arteta: We switched off for the goal

Mikel Arteta: We switched off for the goal 00:34

 Mikel Arteta says Arsenal had 'switched off' for Crystal Palace's equalising goal - the match ended 1-1.

Arteta issues apology after Auba red [Video]Arteta issues apology after Auba red

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta apologises to Crystal Palace after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was issued a red card, following a VAR review.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:45Published

Hodgson: Palace deserved a point [Video]Hodgson: Palace deserved a point

Roy Hodgson felt Crystal Palace were good value for their 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:09Published


Every word Mikel Arteta just said on Torreira injury, Aubameyang red card, VAR, Crystal Palace

Every word Mikel Arteta just said on Torreira injury, Aubameyang red card, VAR, Crystal PalaceThe full transcript of Mikel Arteta's post-match press conference following the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace
Football.london

Roy Hodgson throws shade on Arsenal and Mikel Arteta after Crystal Palace claim stubborn draw at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson threw shade on Arsenal and their boss Mikel Arteta after his stubborn Eagles side fought back to draw 1-1 with the Gunners on...
talkSPORT

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Mikel Arteta gives injury update on Lucas Torreira https://t.co/kVyUtQxLVp 23 minutes ago

GunnersNews2019

The Gunners News Mikel Arteta gives injury update on Lucas Torreira https://t.co/7IWQf3h6Lj https://t.co/sBrf33G8xw 1 hour ago

GunnersNews2019

The Gunners News Mikel Arteta gives Lucas Torreira injury update following Arsenal's draw at Crystal Palace https://t.co/jXYjSOov16 https://t.co/CB5Y3yrwiJ 3 hours ago

