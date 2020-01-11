Global  

Tee Higgins 'full go' after Fiesta Bowl injury that almost ended Clemson career

USATODAY.com Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
It looked like Tee Higgins might have a premature end to his career after an injury against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl. Now he is back for LSU.
Trevor Lawrence showed his greatest for Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl comeback

With his performance against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence showed how his game can hit a higher gear.
