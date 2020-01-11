Fans laugh at Jose Mourinho after his reaction to Giovani Lo Celso's horror miss vs Liverpool Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Spurs boss collapsed to his knees as the ball whistled wide, despite it seeming harder for Lo Celso to miss rather than score against Liverpool The Spurs boss collapsed to his knees as the ball whistled wide, despite it seeming harder for Lo Celso to miss rather than score against Liverpool 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this The Final Whistle The Spurs boss collapsed to his knees as the ball whistled wide, despite it seeming harder for Lo Celso to miss rat… https://t.co/gftvSc3NFp 52 minutes ago Daily Star Sport Fans laugh at Jose Mourinho after his reaction to Giovani Lo Celso's horror miss vs Liverpool #THFC | #TOTLIV… https://t.co/WQnrS73KT0 2 hours ago