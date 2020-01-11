Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NFL playoff bracket 2020: Schedule, dates, times, streaming info, TV for every round of NFC, AFC postseason

CBS Sports Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Get all the info you need, including the times, dates and TV schedule for every NFL playoff game
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Vikings-49ers Preview: Will Kirk Cousins Or Jimmy Garoppolo Make The Key Mistake?

Vikings-49ers Preview: Will Kirk Cousins Or Jimmy Garoppolo Make The Key Mistake? 02:59

 SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein breaks down the NFC Divisional Round matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers. He breaks down why he believes the starting quarterbacks will perform well but it will come down to which one turns the ball over at the wrong time. Katie...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ravens Announce Playoff Festivities For Fans Ahead Of Divisional Round Game [Video]Ravens Announce Playoff Festivities For Fans Ahead Of Divisional Round Game

As Ravens players and coaches prepare for their Divisional round playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, January 11, the rest of the organization will be painting the town purple in celebration..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:21Published

Who will the Bills play in the playoffs? Here's a breakdown. [Video]Who will the Bills play in the playoffs? Here's a breakdown.

Rebecca Thornburg breaks down the playoff picture for the Bills. Who they'll play in the wildcard round all depends on who wins and loses on Sunday.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Seahawks-Eagles predictions: Seattle Times writers make their picks for the NFC wild-card playoff

Bob Condotta, Adam Jude, Larry Stone and Matt Calkins make their picks for Sunday's NFC wild-card round playoff game against the Eagles in Philadelphia.
Seattle Times

2019 NFL playoff schedule, bracket, Super Bowl LIV coverage

From the wild-card round through Super Bowl LIV, ESPN.com has you covered. Check out the full playoff picture and coverage on each team.
ESPN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.