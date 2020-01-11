Boeser scores twice in Canucks' 6-3 win over Sabres Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Brock Boeser and Jake Virtanen scored 1:24 apart in the third period, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 6-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres Brock Boeser and Jake Virtanen scored 1:24 apart in the third period, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 6-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Vancouver Canucks vs. Buffalo Sabres - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Vancouver Canucks vs. Buffalo Sabres, 12/07/2019 Credit: NHL Duration: 02:36Published on December 7, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this