Fans slam VAR as Jose Mourinho questions Andy Robertson red card decision

Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Liverpool beat Tottenham to go 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League - but Jose Mourinho and a section of football fans think Andy Robertson could have been sent off Liverpool beat Tottenham to go 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League - but Jose Mourinho and a section of football fans think Andy Robertson could have been sent off 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Mourinho welcomes return of Hugo Lloris despite Kane injury blow 00:55 Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is pleased with the return with club captain and first-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, which contrasts with his feelings about the loss of Harry Kane to injury. Mourinho declined to answer questions on Kane until he returns from his spell in the treatment room,...