49ers Vs. Vikings Live Updates: Kendrick Bourne Puts 49ers Ahead

The 49ers go up 7-0 on their first possession. The Vikings are coming off an upset of the Saints driven in part by a strong passing game.



Recent related videos from verified sources KPIX, WCCO Anchors Offer Friendly Wager On 49ers-Vikings Matchup Anne Makovec of KPIX and Kim Johnson of WCCO in Minneapolis are wagering on the outcome of Saturday's NFC Divisional Playoff between the 49ers and the Vikings. (1/10/20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 04:08Published 21 hours ago Vikings Fans Send Team Off At MSP Airport Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield went to MSP Airport, where the Minnesota Vikings and several fans just took off for California Friday (2:40). WCCO 4 News At 5 – January 10, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:40Published 21 hours ago You Might Like

Tweets about this