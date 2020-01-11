Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Stefon Diggs goes deep for Vikings TD

Pro Football Talk Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vikings Fans Head To New Orleans With 2018 Memories Still Fresh [Video]Vikings Fans Head To New Orleans With 2018 Memories Still Fresh

It was against the Saints that Stefon Diggs executed the "Minneapolis Miracle," Mike Max reports (2:27). WCCO 4 News At 5 - January 4, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Stefon Diggs holds on for 41-yard TD catch from Kirk Cousins

The Vikings wide receiver and quarterback continue to connect on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield.
ESPN

49ers fans hatch conspiracy theory over Vikings WR Adam Thielen's ankle injury

49ers fans hatch conspiracy theory over Vikings WR Adam Thielen's ankle injuryThe Minnesota Vikings were dealt a blow on Wednesday when it was announced Stefon Diggs missed practice with an illness and Adam Thielen was a limited...
Daily Star


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.