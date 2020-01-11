Global  

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sends heartfelt message to Max Meyer after Arsenal red card

Daily Star Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sends heartfelt message to Max Meyer after Arsenal red cardPierre-Emerick Aubameyang sent an emotional get well soon message to Max Meyer after he left the Crystal Palace star in a heap with a badly mis-timed challenge during Arsenal's 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.
News video: Arteta issues apology after Auba red

Arteta issues apology after Auba red 00:45

 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta apologises to Crystal Palace after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was issued a red card, following a VAR review.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Arsenal boss Arteta calls on players to fill Aubameyang’s boots [Video]Arsenal boss Arteta calls on players to fill Aubameyang’s boots

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has called on his players to “step up” and fill the goalscoring void left by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s absence after a call for the Football Association to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

'Arsenal fans will love Auba commitment' [Video]'Arsenal fans will love Auba commitment'

The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's statement to the Arsenal fans that he has no plans to leave the club.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Arsenal star Aubameyang breaks silence after his red card

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken to social media to offer his reaction to his red card in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon. The...
The Sport Review

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sent off after VAR overturns yellow card

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sent off after VAR overturns yellow cardPierre-Emerick Aubameyang was initially shown a yellow card by Paul Tierney before VAR recommended an upgrade to red
Daily Star

