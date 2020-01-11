NBC Sports hockey analyst Jeremy Roenick apologizes for inappropriate comments Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

NBC Sports suspended hockey analyst Jeremy Roenick after his comments on a recent podcast. Roenick has apologized and said he went "too far."

