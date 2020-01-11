VAR was ´having a tea´ – Mourinho says Liverpool´s Robertson should have seen red

Saturday, 11 January 2020

An exasperated Jose Mourinho suggested the VAR official must have been “having a tea” after a heavy tackle from Andy Robertson went unpunished in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday. After taking a poor touch deep in Spurs territory during the second half, a stretching Robertson appeared to catch Spurs debutant Japhet Tanganga firmly […]



