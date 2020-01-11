Bucks vs. Blazers odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 11 predictions from proven computer model

The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Bucks and Blazers.



Recent related news from verified sources Titans vs. Ravens odds, line: NFL Playoff picks, bracket predictions from model on 96-65 roll SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Ravens vs. Titans in the 2020 NFL Playoffs 10,000 times.

CBS Sports 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this