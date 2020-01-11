Global  

David Moyes wants Everton legend Alan Stubbs to join his West Ham coaching team

Daily Star Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
David Moyes wants Everton legend Alan Stubbs to join his West Ham coaching teamEXCLUSIVE: Stuart Pearce was blocked from returning to the London Stadium after his comments about the club's owners - but Moyes has quickly identified Stubbs as an alternative to join his backroom staff
News video: Moyes: A perfectly good goal

Moyes: A perfectly good goal 04:09

 David Moyes couldn't understand why West Ham's late goal was chalked off by VAR for handball.

