Eddie Howe addresses Bournemouth sack rumours as he makes Callum Wilson demand

Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Bournemouth have stayed loyal to manager Eddie Howe despite the club's worst Premier League campaign - and he wants striker Callum Wilson to score the goals to drag them away from trouble Bournemouth have stayed loyal to manager Eddie Howe despite the club's worst Premier League campaign - and he wants striker Callum Wilson to score the goals to drag them away from trouble 👓 View full article

