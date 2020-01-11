Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Nets’ Kyrie Irving could return from shoulder injury Sunday

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving could return to the Brooklyn Nets’ lineup Sunday after missing two months with a right shoulder injury. The Nets listed Irving as probable on the injury report Saturday for their game against Atlanta. Irving has missed 26 games with what the Nets said was an impingement, though Irving said […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kyrie Irving Breaks Down His Custom In-Game Sneakers [Video]Kyrie Irving Breaks Down His Custom In-Game Sneakers

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving and Nike senior footwear designer Benjamin Nethongkome have worked with each other for years to design and perfect the sneakers Kyrie uses in NBA games. Watch as..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 16:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nets' Kyrie Irving could return from shoulder injury Sunday

Kyrie Irving could return to the Brooklyn Nets' lineup Sunday after missing two months with a right shoulder injury
FOX Sports

Jazz Run Winning Streak To 10 With Victory Over Nets

Kyrie Irving had 32 points and a season-high 11 assists in his second game back from a shoulder injury.
CBS 2

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.