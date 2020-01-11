Nets’ Kyrie Irving could return from shoulder injury Sunday

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving could return to the Brooklyn Nets’ lineup Sunday after missing two months with a right shoulder injury. The Nets listed Irving as probable on the injury report Saturday for their game against Atlanta. Irving has missed 26 games with what the Nets said was an impingement, though Irving said […]



