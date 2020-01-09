Global  

Hockey Night in Canada: Canadiens vs. Senators

CBC.ca Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Watch live on television and online as the Ottawa Senators host the Montreal Canadiens on Hockey Night in Canada.
Hockey Night in Canada: Oilers vs. Flames

Watch live on television and online as the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers on Hockey Night in Canada.
CBC.ca

