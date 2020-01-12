Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

49ers run over Vikings, advance to host NFC Championship Game

USATODAY.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
The 49ers had little trouble dispatching the Vikings via the run game and pass rush, and San Francisco will advance to the NFC title game.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vikings-Saints Preview: Can Vikings Secondary Contain Drew Brees And Michael Thomas? [Video]Vikings-Saints Preview: Can Vikings Secondary Contain Drew Brees And Michael Thomas?

The Vikings will look to slow the Saints' passing attack and get Dalvin Cook going when they head to New Orleans for Sunday's first NFC Wild-Card game. SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How the 49ers Beat the Vikings to Advance to the N.F.C. Championship Game

The 49ers defeated the Vikings, 27-10, in dominating fashion, including two rushing touchdowns and by capitalizing on Vikings mistakes.
NYTimes.com

Kyle Rudolph: Vikings proved 'Kirk Cousins can't win the big game' narrative wrong

Kyle Rudolph: Vikings proved 'Kirk Cousins can't win the big game' narrative wrongMoments after catching the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Saints, Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph said the team and Kirk Cousins proved the...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

LeopoldusEsq

Brandon Leopoldus 49ers run over Vikings, advance to host NFC Championship Game https://t.co/fCbdb6Y9fL #sports https://t.co/hmpcHYlm3M 2 minutes ago

Miguel12345

Michael Forbus 49ers run over Vikings, advance to host NFC Championship Game - USA TODAY https://t.co/F2kmJz3YHA 6 minutes ago

DrTimBoone

Tim Boone. RT @jessiejones187: 49ers run over Vikings, advance to host NFC Championship Game https://t.co/8trB6L1yAs via @usatoday #MINvsSF #NFLPlayof… 14 minutes ago

ElightenedM

FAITHFUL4REAL RT @NBCS49ers: BREAKING: 49ers advance to NFC Championship Game with 27-10 win over Vikings ⏰ 49ers Postgame Live NOW 📺 NBC Sports Bay Ar… 14 minutes ago

ScotMackRI

Scott MacKay RT @BostonGlobe: Jimmy Garoppolo and #49ers advance to NFC title game with 27-10 win over #Vikings. https://t.co/I6TmHCtwQB 21 minutes ago

vcsjoecurley

Joe Curley 49ers run over Vikings, advance to host NFC Championship Game https://t.co/7tflqlYo47 31 minutes ago

imcalled2teach

Annette Hilts RT @marty_nvr: 49ers advance to NFC Championship Game with victory over Vikings https://t.co/ZJeAr6ZRNl 33 minutes ago

SportsMoods

Sports Moods..🎙 49ers advance to the NFC Championship Game with 27-10 win over Vikings https://t.co/athqRNbhYc 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.