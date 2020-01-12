Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Schedule for the 2020 NFL playoffs

Reuters Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
The National Football League (NFL) playoff schedule after the first divisional round game on Sunday (seeds precede teams):
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NFL playoff bracket 2020: Schedule, dates, times, streaming info, TV for every round of NFC, AFC postseason

Get all the info you need, including the times, dates and TV schedule for every NFL playoff game
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

biascanuck

The Canuck ➐ Based on all NHL team stats for the season up to today, remaining opponents, upcoming schedule, etc. Canucks have a… https://t.co/sQcwd4Xw6j 8 minutes ago

xyberknight

Tech&Games Crusader Meet the NFL team that went vegan - and is heading for the play-offs https://t.co/0sodedRAAp 8 minutes ago

eakingston1969

Egan Kingston NFL Football Saturday TV Schedule: Are There Playoff Games Today? https://t.co/hGhvfbSfGP 8 minutes ago

iyzi

iYZi What People Are Talking About Now ? NFL Playoffs schedule Coronavirus ESPN plus Bill Maher Women's March 2020 Chri… https://t.co/B8tXnAhX0Y 16 minutes ago

EdmondDantes251

Edmond Dantes @mjkiser No chance in***the Chiefs who lucked into a bye had a much weaker schedule down the stretch(Pats Bronco… https://t.co/3AdBDcn4OJ 46 minutes ago

efer77272

eric ferguson This past season we had the hardest schedule in class 4a football T.R Miller 2nd Round playoff Hillcrest 2nd Round… https://t.co/1F9mjehJkS 46 minutes ago

Phinscom

Phins.com NFL Playoffs 2020 Championship games: How to watch Titans at Chiefs, Packers at 49ers https://t.co/fxzeD24wn7 via… https://t.co/RlQ9QtQEIl 51 minutes ago

KevinNogle

Kevin Nogle NFL Playoffs 2020 Championship games: How to watch Titans at Chiefs, Packers at 49ers https://t.co/zSIwqU9Rnw 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.