Steel Jedi RT @BlitzVideos: Bill Cowher on being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. #Steelers https://t.co/A3xJV0dgni 11 seconds ago YourFavoriteLibra RT @SteelBlitzburgh: Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame #Steelers https://t.co/cln3ujnxdE https://t.co/… 16 seconds ago thomas marino RT @Sportsnet: Former @steelers coach Bill Cowher was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame—and was surprised with the announcement live… 31 seconds ago Matt Grubba RT @tribjoerutter: Bill Cowher was hoping not to get fired by his hometown Steelers before his 20th high school reunion. Now, at 62, he's h… 37 seconds ago Blitzburgh Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame #Steelers https://t.co/cln3ujnxdE https://t.co/miZCwEciOu 46 seconds ago Elisa So, Bill Cowher elected to HOF's centennial class https://t.co/wbc8MeaRtV https://t.co/F1KDOxmohl 1 minute ago Wayne M Lum Congratulations to Bill Cowher! Well deserved! https://t.co/icZkh36bvR 3 minutes ago Joe Rutter Bill Cowher was hoping not to get fired by his hometown Steelers before his 20th high school reunion. Now, at 62, h… https://t.co/1bMhq135CE 4 minutes ago