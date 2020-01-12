Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Marshall's layup lifts Tennessee St. over SE Missouri 75-73

FOX Sports Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Carlos Marshall Jr. had 21 points, including a put-back layup with 6.6 seconds to play, as Tennessee State defeated Southeast Missouri 75-73
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Marshall’s layup lifts Tennessee St. over SE Missouri 75-73

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Carlos Marshall Jr. had 21 points, including a put-back layup with 6.6 seconds to play, as Tennessee State narrowly beat Southeast...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ratemytopics

Dawn Hargrove Marshall’s layup lifts Tennessee St. over SE Missouri 75-73 https://t.co/PWKOV6hrO3 https://t.co/KX5WpYMhr9 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.