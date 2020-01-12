Carlos Marshall Jr. had 21 points, including a put-back layup with 6.6 seconds to play, as Tennessee State defeated Southeast Missouri 75-73



Recent related news from verified sources Marshall’s layup lifts Tennessee St. over SE Missouri 75-73 CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Carlos Marshall Jr. had 21 points, including a put-back layup with 6.6 seconds to play, as Tennessee State narrowly beat Southeast...

Seattle Times 3 hours ago Also reported by • FOX Sports

You Might Like

Tweets about this Dawn Hargrove Marshall’s layup lifts Tennessee St. over SE Missouri 75-73 https://t.co/PWKOV6hrO3 https://t.co/KX5WpYMhr9 2 hours ago