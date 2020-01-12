Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Premier League: Liverpool defeat Tottenham, attains 16-point lead at top

Sify Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
London [UK], Jan 12 (ANI): Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Saturday (local time) in the ongoing Premier League here at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Klopp says record setting start is

Klopp says record setting start is "really cool" but no time to celebrate 02:12

 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says record setting start is "really cool and exceptional" after 1-0 win over Tottenham but he has already moved on to next match

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Liverpool [Video]Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Liverpool

Tottenham will be left short of quality ahead of a daunting Premier League game with Liverpool on Saturday as striker Harry Kane has been ruled out until April with a hamstring injury. Take a look at..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published

Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City [Video]Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side head to Aston Villa looking to close the gap on Liverpool, who are currently 14 points ahead of the current Premier League champions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Why Liverpool’s unbeaten Premier League record could be ended this weekend by Tottenham

Can Liverpool be stopped? It’s been more than a year since they last tasted defeat in the Premier League after all. Unsurprisingly, Jurgen Klopp’s men are...
talkSPORT Also reported by •IndependentFootball.london

Premier League fixtures and results live: Tottenham vs Liverpool, plus Arsenal and Chelsea on talkSPORT’s huge GameDay special

The Premier League is back this weekend and talkSPORT has got a cracker of a GameDay in store. With the top flight taking a post-Christmas break for the FA Cup...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

debkalpa96

Debkalpa Banerjee *last 60 Premier League games. Apart from the 2-1 loss at Etihad, Liverpool's last defeat was to Chelsea, 0-1, in… https://t.co/bcqoLzDOFs 45 minutes ago

PGGeorgeJr

Niite George🇹🇿 @EricMkomoya @SaedJanuzaj @EceJay There is no team in the premier league that has shown the intent to defeat Liver… https://t.co/qYulgnbKph 46 minutes ago

jordan_jackman

jordan jackman RT @AUmeakubuike: @LFC 😳 Since Liverpool's last defeat in Premier League: 📅 373 Days 🏟 38 Games ✅ 33 Wins 🤝 5 Draws ❌ 0 Defeats ⚽ 90 Goal… 2 hours ago

Bliffter

Biff Liverpool have now gone 38 Premier League games without defeat 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 3 hours ago

fatmilchman001

Matthew Clack Liverpool have now gone 38 Premier League games without defeat; since their last league loss at Man City in January… https://t.co/kfXSlrTMyw 4 hours ago

ChrHerrmann

Christian Herrmann “Liverpool have now gone 38 league matches without defeat” LOL https://t.co/n1UYzCAxKn 4 hours ago

ksalqassimi

KSQ RT @AUmeakubuike: @andrewrobertso5 @LFC 😳 Since Liverpool's last defeat in Premier League: 📅 373 Days 🏟 38 Games ✅ 33 Wins 🤝 5 Draws ❌ 0 D… 5 hours ago

nigelchanakira

Nigel MK Chanakira RT @trevormaisiri: I last supported Liverpool in the Ian Rush era, but I must admit this Liverpool era is exceptional. We may need an Engli… 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.