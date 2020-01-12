Global  

Kovalchuk, Habs snap 8-game slide with OT victory over Sens

CBC.ca Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Ilya Kovalchuk's winner in overtime helped the Montreal Canadiens snap an eight-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Ilya Kovalchuk snaps losing streak with OT winner [Video]Ilya Kovalchuk snaps losing streak with OT winner

Ilya Kovalchuk earns his first goal as a member of the Canadiens in emphatic fashion, winning the game in overtime to snap the Habs' eight-game losing streak

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:25Published

