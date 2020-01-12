Global  

Kirk Cousins fails to elevate Vikings against 49ers, putting emphasis on Minnesota's passing limitations

CBS Sports Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Fair or not, the Vikings' loss to the 49ers is yet another blow to Kirk Cousins' reputation
Vikings-49ers Preview: Will Kirk Cousins Or Jimmy Garoppolo Make The Key Mistake? [Video]Vikings-49ers Preview: Will Kirk Cousins Or Jimmy Garoppolo Make The Key Mistake?

SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein breaks down the NFC Divisional Round matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers. He breaks down why he believes the starting..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:59Published

'That's My Quarterback': Vikings' Cousins Hitting His Stride Past Midpoint Of Big Contract [Video]'That's My Quarterback': Vikings' Cousins Hitting His Stride Past Midpoint Of Big Contract

Just past the midpoint of his three-year $84 million contract with the unprecedented full guarantee, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has begun to give the Vikings their money’s worth...

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:39Published


Clay Travis thinks Kirk Cousins and the Vikings could beat the 49ers on the road

Clay Travis thinks Kirk Cousins and the Vikings could beat the 49ers on the roadClay Travis reacts to Kirk Cousins leading the Minnesota Vikings to an improbable win over the New Orleans Saints on the road and wonders if he can stun the...
FOX Sports

Greg Jennings: Kirk Cousins & the Vikings outplayed Drew Brees & the Saints on Sunday

Greg Jennings: Kirk Cousins & the Vikings outplayed Drew Brees & the Saints on SundayGreg Jennings recaps the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints Wild Card game and discusses how the Vikings outplayed the Saints in the matchup. Vikings beat...
FOX Sports


