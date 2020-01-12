Global  

Mourinho dismisses transfer speculation after Spurs lose to Liverpool

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho dismissed transfer speculation amid rumours over Gedson Fernandes and Christian Eriksen. Benfica midfielder Fernandes is reportedly close to joining Tottenham on an 18-month loan deal, while Spurs star Eriksen has emerged as a target for Serie A outfit Inter in January. Out of contract at the end of the season, […]

