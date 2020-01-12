Global  

ASB Classic final live updates: Serena Williams v Jessica Pegula

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
ASB Classic final live updates: Serena Williams v Jessica PegulaJoin live updates of the ASB Classic final between Serena Williams and Jessica Pegula. Yesterday Williams punched her ticket to the final in dominant fashion, steamrolling Amanda Anisimova in straight sets to set up a meeting...
Serena Williams will treat herself in 2020 [Video]Serena Williams will treat herself in 2020

Serena Williams will treat herself this year The tennis star admits she finds it hard to treat herself and would describe herself as the "most boring spender ever" so she is planning to get herself..

Serena Williams will treat herself this year [Video]Serena Williams will treat herself this year

Serena Williams has vowed that she will treat herself to some new jewellery this year.

Serena ends WTA title drought, will donate winnings to bushfire relief

Serena Williams overpowered Jessica Pegula in the Auckland Classic final, and announced that her $62,300 winner's cheque will be donated to an Australian...
ASB Classic | Serena Williams to meet Jessica Pegula in final

While unseeded Pegula stunned Caroline Wozniacki in a three-set semi-final 3-6, 6-4, 6-0, top-seed Williams rapidly eliminated third-seed Anisimova 6-1, 6-1.
Hindu


edmercad

Edmund Mercado ASB Classic final live updates: Serena Williams v Jessica Pegula, via @nzherald https://t.co/osDGCiZ2jA 4 hours ago

T10WorldNews

T-10 World News ASB Classic final live updates: Serena Williams v Jessica Pegula | T-10 NEWS https://t.co/HMflITViz1 https://t.co/VZqMfkZzP7 6 hours ago

NewshubSport

Newshub Sport Join us for live updates of the @ASB_Classic final day from 5pm https://t.co/I4u8DEA4AK https://t.co/OsMxXma9XI 7 hours ago

hoplega_kuu33

あお RT @olympicchannel: Catch up on Yuzuru Hanyu’s final practice at the Autumn Classic ahead of the free skate. 👀 and LIVE updates from #ACI… 1 week ago

