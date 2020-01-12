Global  

Archer, Woakes ahead of me in pecking order: England's Mark Wood

Sify Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Dubai [UAE], Jan 12 (ANI): England fast bowler Mark Wood believes that both Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes are ahead of him when it comes to team selection for the upcoming third Test against South Africa.
South Africa v England: Mark Wood could return in third Test

Fast bowler Mark Wood has the X Factor England will need against South Africa in Port Elizabeth, says assistant coach Paul Collingwood.
BBC News Also reported by •The Age

