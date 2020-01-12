Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Titans roll over Ravens, head to AFC Championship

Newsday Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Forget about a Lamar Jackson-Patrick Mahomes showdown in the AFC Championship Game.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Mike Vrabel lays out blueprint for how Titans can upset Ravens in divisional round of AFC playoffs

The Titans' head coach knows what his team will have to do to upset the AFC's No. 1 seed
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.