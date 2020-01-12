Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

To come to India and play against them is biggest challenge: Kane Richardson

Sify Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Ahead of the three-match ODI series against the Men in Blue, Australian pacer Kane Richardson on Sunday said that playing India on their home turf is the biggest challenge for any side.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Stoinis did not offend me: Kane Richardson reacts on homophobic slur incident

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Australian pacer Kane Richardson on Sunday reacted to the incident involving him and Marcus Stoinis in the ongoing...
Sify

Kashmir remark: India's import curbs big blow to Malaysian palm oil

India’s move to restrict palm oil imports from Malaysia will create a huge challenge for the world’s second biggest producer of the edible oil. India has...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Reuters India

Tweets about this

ArtetArsenal_

ArtetArsenal FC @WatfordFC would you dare to India? Come down and play a friendly against @bengalurufc in the summer. It will help… https://t.co/OlpbPMaodp 12 hours ago

shailes86622983

shailesh @BCCI team India is all fart no***in front of @CricketAus ! Only the real stuff will come out when they play min… https://t.co/2xl9BWweE3 2 days ago

RavishankerPani

Ravishanker Panicker @bhogleharsha India could not come out of one sided vuctory euphoria againt weak opponents. They were prearing for… https://t.co/WF5L4ujhnF 3 days ago

Vaibhav_MU

Vaibhav Gupta @bhogleharsha I wouldn't mind India experimenting at this point against a strong opposition and see how it goes. If… https://t.co/SrNqrzjCxP 3 days ago

atikku

A Tikku RT @YoungMonk3: @BDUTT @satyanadella Discredited Barkha trying to play her hand again. How is the CAA discriminatory? Gandhi wanted non Mus… 3 days ago

YoungMonk3

YoungMonk @BDUTT @satyanadella Discredited Barkha trying to play her hand again. How is the CAA discriminatory? Gandhi wanted… https://t.co/EB1iMwOvBX 3 days ago

GRKini

Govind Kini Apna coach tho tul hoke so gaya hoga. https://t.co/rz1vlcTJkM 4 days ago

Sportsneticshri

Sportsnetic Shri RT @toisports: #INDvAUS To come to India and play against them is biggest challenge: #KaneRichardson More here 👉 https://t.co/r4F1FRCLO… 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.