To come to India and play against them is biggest challenge: Kane Richardson

ArtetArsenal FC @WatfordFC would you dare to India? Come down and play a friendly against @bengalurufc in the summer. It will help… https://t.co/OlpbPMaodp 12 hours ago

shailesh @BCCI team India is all fart no***in front of @CricketAus ! Only the real stuff will come out when they play min… https://t.co/2xl9BWweE3 2 days ago

Ravishanker Panicker @bhogleharsha India could not come out of one sided vuctory euphoria againt weak opponents. They were prearing for… https://t.co/WF5L4ujhnF 3 days ago

Vaibhav Gupta @bhogleharsha I wouldn't mind India experimenting at this point against a strong opposition and see how it goes. If… https://t.co/SrNqrzjCxP 3 days ago

A Tikku RT @YoungMonk3: @BDUTT @satyanadella Discredited Barkha trying to play her hand again. How is the CAA discriminatory? Gandhi wanted non Mus… 3 days ago

YoungMonk @BDUTT @satyanadella Discredited Barkha trying to play her hand again. How is the CAA discriminatory? Gandhi wanted… https://t.co/EB1iMwOvBX 3 days ago

Govind Kini Apna coach tho tul hoke so gaya hoga. https://t.co/rz1vlcTJkM 4 days ago