Jimmy Garoppolo tipped to lead 49ers to Super Bowl win after Lamar Jackson horror show

Daily Star Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Jimmy Garoppolo tipped to lead 49ers to Super Bowl win after Lamar Jackson horror showJimmy Garoppolo led the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship game with 27-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. The Baltimore Ravens' postseason chances are over though
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo fined $7,017 for throwing ball into stands after Week 17 win over Seahawks

San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo celebrated a Week 17 victory over Seattle by throwing the ball into the stands. It may cost him more than $7,000.
USATODAY.com

