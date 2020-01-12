Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Man Utd Bruno Fernandes transfer blow as Tottenham hold talks with Sporting Lisbon

Daily Star Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Man Utd Bruno Fernandes transfer blow as Tottenham hold talks with Sporting LisbonTottenham have reportedly re-entered the race to sign Bruno Fernandes and could hijack the deal from Manchester United
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Ole coy on reports he scouted Fernandes

Ole coy on reports he scouted Fernandes 01:24

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces questions about Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes amid reports he went to watch the midfielder in action.

Recent related news from verified sources

Man Utd confident £60m Bruno Fernandes deal will get sealed after transfer talks

Man Utd confident £60m Bruno Fernandes deal will get sealed after transfer talksManchester United are in advanced talks with Sporting Lisbon ace Bruno Fernandes' representatives over a potential January transfer
Daily Star

Man Utd target Bruno Fernandes’ transfer price set by Sporting Lisbon

Man Utd target Bruno Fernandes’ transfer price set by Sporting LisbonSporting Lisbon are willing to sell Manchester United transfer target Bruno Fernandes for lower than his release clause
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

News2019Thfc

Totenham Hostpur News Man Utd Bruno Fernandes transfer blow as Tottenham hold talks with Sporting Lisbon https://t.co/dDn1VJVLow https://t.co/oNwyivRaMO 14 minutes ago

UnitedNewsApp

United News App Daily Star: Man Utd Bruno Fernandes transfer blow as Tottenham hold talks with Sporting Lisbon… https://t.co/OV82sukeuS 16 minutes ago

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Man Utd Bruno Fernandes transfer blow as Tottenham hold talks with Sporting Lisbon https://t.co/7UwbKAeJj7 https://t.co/5r7dOysnEe 20 minutes ago

Nargyels

UnitedGyels RT @DailyStar_Sport: Man Utd Bruno Fernandes transfer blow as Tottenham hold talks with Sporting Lisbon #MUFC #THFC https://t.co/oNj1pX6mg… 21 minutes ago

ManUtdLatestCom

Man Utd Latest Man Utd Bruno Fernandes transfer blow as Tottenham hold talks with Sporting Lisbon #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/4wECTZ3ikO 25 minutes ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Man Utd Bruno Fernandes transfer blow as Tottenham hold talks with Sporting Lisbon #MUFC #THFC… https://t.co/EaA64NlTaI 40 minutes ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Man Utd in huge Bruno Fernandes transfer blow with Sporting in talks with one other club https://t.co/msXqbqLU1k 16 hours ago

1971Derren

[email protected] Man Utd in huge Bruno Fernandes transfer blow with Sporting in talks with one other club From Discover on Google https://t.co/icNlcyoWbA 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.