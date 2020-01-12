Global  

Elias Lindholm pots 2 to help Flames hold off Oilers in Battle of Alberta

CBC.ca Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Elias Lindholm scored his 19th and 20th goals Saturday night as the Calgary Flames led early, fell behind twice, then came back to win 4-3 over the Edmonton Oilers.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Lindholm wins it for Flames in OT [Video]Lindholm wins it for Flames in OT

Elias Lindholm cuts around the crease and sneaks home a backhander, lifting the Calgary Flames past the Buffalo Sabres in overtime

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lindholm leads Flames past Edmonton 4-3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored twice and the Calgary Flames rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Saturday night. The Flames won their...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

Flames knock down Blackhawks thanks to Elias Lindholm's 2nd-period pair

Elias Lindholm scored twice to reach 300 points in his 500th NHL game, and the Calgary Flames beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Tuesday night for their third...
CBC.ca

