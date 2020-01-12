Elin Johnsson Elias Lindholm pots 2 to help Flames hold off Oilers in Battle of Alberta https://t.co/K1PQhcvd7m https://t.co/TGOAL0mV5Z 48 minutes ago VIPortal INC Elias Lindholm pots 2 to help Flames hold off Oilers in Battle of Alberta https://t.co/vEiOS9FwYk https://t.co/lgzSiytpK2 1 hour ago CBC Newfoundland and Labrador RECAP | Elias Lindholm pots 2 to help Flames hold off Oilers in Battle of Alberta https://t.co/jWAyry12z5… https://t.co/OPsc1qz3qX 2 hours ago ShamelNews Elias Lindholm pots 2 to help Flames hold off Oilers in Battle of Alberta https://t.co/QQOQ95J9iR 2 hours ago Mehedi Hasan Elias Lindholm pots 2 to help Flames hold off Oilers in Battle of Alberta https://t.co/FeSo35KXex https://t.co/s4dv26x4dv 4 hours ago CBC Edmonton Elias Lindholm pots 2 to help Flames hold off Oilers in Battle of Alberta https://t.co/orgcNNC6k6 https://t.co/sD13ya44f4 4 hours ago calgarynews Elias Lindholm pots 2 to help Flames hold off Oilers in Battle of Alberta https://t.co/YVIxzjyR01 4 hours ago CBC Calgary Elias Lindholm pots 2 to help Flames hold off Oilers in Battle of Alberta https://t.co/YcSFS3098n https://t.co/sgdvmpueb9 4 hours ago