‘Almost perfection’: Martin Keown make claim about Liverpool FC star
Sunday, 12 January 2020 () Martin Keown has claimed that Liverpool FC star Virgil van Dijk is the best-ever Premier League defender. The Netherlands international has transformed the Reds defence over the 24 months since his club record £75m move to Liverpool FC from Southampton in 2018 January transfer window. Van Dijk has reached successive Champions League finals, helping Jurgen […]
The post ‘Almost perfection’: Martin Keown make claim about Liverpool FC star appeared first on The Sport Review.