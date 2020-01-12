Global  

Tennessee Titans shock Baltimore Ravens; San Francisco 49ers beat Vikings

BBC Sport Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
The Tennessee Titans shock the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers also advance from the NFL play-offs to the conference championships.
News video: Ravens RB Mark Ingram, TE Mark Andrews Questionable For Saturday's Matchup Against Titans

Ravens RB Mark Ingram, TE Mark Andrews Questionable For Saturday's Matchup Against Titans 00:26

 Ravens running back Mark Ingram was back at practice Thursday, after being out since he was injured December 22. Katie Johnston reports.

Keys to tonight's Ravens-Titans matchup [Video]Keys to tonight's Ravens-Titans matchup

Bay Area Niners Fans Cheer Team in First Playoff Game at Levi's Stadium [Video]Bay Area Niners Fans Cheer Team in First Playoff Game at Levi's Stadium

Team coverage as the 49ers closed in on a victory over the Vikings Saturday afternoon. Da Lin and Betty Yu report. (1-11-20)

Titans shock Ravens in NFL play-offs after 49ers beat Vikings

The Tennessee Titans shock the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers also advance from the NFL play-offs to the conference championships.
Titans shock Ravens…Niners rout Vikings…Baylor tops Kansas…Harden leads Rockets

BALTIMORE (AP) — Derrick Henry ran for 195 yards on 30 carries and threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Corey Davis to lead the Tennessee Titans to a stunning...
