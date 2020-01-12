Global  

Women’s World T20: Bengal’s rookie batswoman Richa Ghosh in India squad

Indian Express Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Harmanpreet to lead India in Women's T20 World Cup

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Star India all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the 15-member India squad at the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup with Bengal's rookie...
Sify


Tweets about this

indianatul7

Dr.Atul P. Tripathi RT @timesnowsports: India announce squad for Women's World T20: Bengal's rookie batswoman Richa Ghosh only new face READ: https://t.co/4Yr… 13 minutes ago

WeForNews

We For News Star #India all-rounder #HarmanpreetKaur will lead the 15-member India squad at the upcoming #ICC Women's T20 World… https://t.co/DaTeWgYtZx 20 minutes ago

shankarblogger7

donshankar™ RT @FirstpostSports: Bengal's rookie batswoman Richa Ghosh was the only new face in a 15-member Harmanpreet Kaur-led India squad announced… 24 minutes ago

ians_india

IANS Tweets Star #India all-rounder #HarmanpreetKaur will lead the 15-member India squad at the upcoming #ICC Women's T20 World… https://t.co/qR4wIhGyUu 25 minutes ago

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports Bengal's rookie batswoman Richa Ghosh was the only new face in a 15-member Harmanpreet Kaur-led India squad announc… https://t.co/oe22Hwir5T 33 minutes ago

timesnowsports

Times Now Sports India announce squad for Women's World T20: Bengal's rookie batswoman Richa Ghosh only new face READ:… https://t.co/065Ve9vmja 39 minutes ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Women’s World T20: Bengal’s rookie batswoman Richa Ghosh in India squad https://t.co/zc4GubgRRD https://t.co/XPj5dnOIuu 43 minutes ago

maheshsdalvi

maheshsdalvi Women’s World T20: Bengal’s rookie batswoman Richa Ghosh in India squad https://t.co/c1wxDG9vow https://t.co/9AyqLpFonM 44 minutes ago

