Dean Smith drops another transfer hint as he addresses Aston Villa star's form

Walsall Advertiser Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Dean Smith drops another transfer hint as he addresses Aston Villa star's formAston Villa transfer news | Dean Smith has issued another transfer update and discussed Jonathan Kodjia's form and fitness.
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Smith: We could play without a striker again

Smith: We could play without a striker again 01:12

 Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says he would consider setting his team up to play without a recognised centre forward against Manchester City, like they did against Leicester in the Carabao Cup.

Rodgers believes Leceister 'deserved to win' in Carabao Cup 1-1 draw with Aston Villa [Video]Rodgers believes Leceister 'deserved to win' in Carabao Cup 1-1 draw with Aston Villa

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers believes his team "deserved to win"after drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup. Villa boss Dean Smith had a very different opinion of the semi-final result,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Smith: We defended brilliantly [Video]Smith: We defended brilliantly

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says he's looking forward to the 2nd leg at Villa Park after se

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:11Published


Roy Hodgson drops Christian Benteke transfer hint amid Aston Villa speculation

Aston Villa transfer news | The former AVFC striker has been linked with a return to B6 after the arrival of Cenk Tosun on loan from Everton
Tamworth Herald

'Farcical' - Every word from Dean Smith on Kodjia, Reina & Aston Villa's draw with Leicester

'Farcical' - Every word from Dean Smith on Kodjia, Reina & Aston Villa's draw with LeicesterAston Villa news includes full transcript from AVFC boss after the 1-1 Carabao Cup semi-final first leg draw against Leicester City
Sutton Coldfield Observer Also reported by •Walsall AdvertiserLichfield Mercury

