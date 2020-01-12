Global  

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith makes Danny Drinkwater decision for Man City clash

Daily Star Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Aston Villa boss Dean Smith makes Danny Drinkwater decision for Man City clashDanny Drinkwater is set to make his Aston Villa debut when they take on reigning Premier League champions Manchester City
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Smith: We could play without a striker again

Smith: We could play without a striker again 01:12

 Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says he would consider setting his team up to play without a recognised centre forward against Manchester City, like they did against Leicester in the Carabao Cup.

Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City [Video]Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side head to Aston Villa looking to close the gap on Liverpool, who are currently 14 points ahead of the current Premier League champions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

Rodgers believes Leceister 'deserved to win' in Carabao Cup 1-1 draw with Aston Villa [Video]Rodgers believes Leceister 'deserved to win' in Carabao Cup 1-1 draw with Aston Villa

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers believes his team "deserved to win"after drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup. Villa boss Dean Smith had a very different opinion of the semi-final result,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published


'We all know' - Aston Villa boss Dean Smith makes Danny Drinkwater admission

'We all know' - Aston Villa boss Dean Smith makes Danny Drinkwater admissionAston Villa transfer news | Dean Smith spoke today about the signing of Danny Drinkwater
Sutton Coldfield Observer

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith explains Jonathan Kodjia absence vs Leicester City

Leicester City vs Aston Villa team news | Dean Smith opens up on why Jonathan Kodjia isn't in his side's 18-man squad for the Carabao Cup semi-final at the King...
Walsall Advertiser

