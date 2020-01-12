Xavi confirms Barcelona meeting amid Ernesto Valverde managerial unrest

Emmanuel Oni RT @DailyPostNGR: Xavi confirms meeting with Barcelona chiefs, speaks on coaching La Liga champions https://t.co/7st08RDxKj https://t.co/7I… 3 hours ago Warritatafo Xavi confirms meeting with Barcelona chiefs, speaks on coaching La Liga champions https://t.co/cFmgobP7hb https://t.co/Z0aiOst48a 6 hours ago Kingcess Xavi confirms meeting with Barcelona chiefs, speaks on coaching La Liga champions https://t.co/E2lT4EuKRa https://t.co/eotiAPD0Es 6 hours ago Lazy Nigerian Youth Xavi confirms meeting with Barcelona chiefs, speaks on coaching La Liga champions https://t.co/D074IoAYhZ https://t.co/k1sTogndzC 6 hours ago Vincent S kayumba @Fiona_Kamikazi @frAbaho @FCBarcelona 'They were here to talk with me and we discussed many things': Xavi confirms… https://t.co/jIJpTpss87 6 hours ago Daily Star Sport Could the Barca hero be set for a return to the Nou Camp? #FCBarcelona https://t.co/VQ6mYbM4WY https://t.co/R5AnqyI5Pz 7 hours ago Pristine__network Xavi Confirms Meeting With Barcelona Officials Over Coaching Job https://t.co/2jyfV2QzwK https://t.co/GvVWqJGa17 8 hours ago IndiaTodayFLASH RT @ITGDsports: "I don’t hide my dream of coaching Barcelona one day, I would love to coach the team. I support them and my dream is to tra… 8 hours ago