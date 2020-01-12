Global  

Xavi confirms Barcelona meeting amid Ernesto Valverde managerial unrest

Daily Star Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Xavi confirms Barcelona meeting amid Ernesto Valverde managerial unrestBarcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is coming under increased pressure at the Nou Camp this season despite the Spanish champions being top of La Liga level on points with Real Madrid
News video: Super Cup in Saudi part of football's desire to make money - Barca coach

Super Cup in Saudi part of football's desire to make money - Barca coach 00:34

 Ernesto Valverde says the Spanish Super Cup is in Saudi Arabia due to the football industry's desire to find more revenue streams.

Valverde tells fans to protest freely in Clasico but show respect [Video]Valverde tells fans to protest freely in Clasico but show respect

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde urges fans to be respectful during pre-Clasico protests.

Barca fully focused on Sociedad before Clasico - Valverde [Video]Barca fully focused on Sociedad before Clasico - Valverde

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde says his side are focused on Real Sociedad, not upcoming Clasico against Real Madrid.

Xavi rejects ‘dream’ opportunity to manage Barcelona out of respect for Ernesto Valverde – but may take charge in the summer

Xavi has reportedly rejected the chance to take over at Barcelona out of respect for Ernesto Valverde – but may take charge at Camp Nou in the summer. The...
Xavi: Barcelona job is my dream but I respect Valverde

Xavi described becoming Barcelona head coach as his “dream” but insisted he respects under-pressure incumbent Ernesto Valverde. Valverde’s position has...
Larryphorite

Emmanuel Oni RT @DailyPostNGR: Xavi confirms meeting with Barcelona chiefs, speaks on coaching La Liga champions https://t.co/7st08RDxKj https://t.co/7I… 3 hours ago

Tatafo_Tweets

Warritatafo Xavi confirms meeting with Barcelona chiefs, speaks on coaching La Liga champions https://t.co/cFmgobP7hb https://t.co/Z0aiOst48a 6 hours ago

sephina_

Kingcess Xavi confirms meeting with Barcelona chiefs, speaks on coaching La Liga champions https://t.co/E2lT4EuKRa https://t.co/eotiAPD0Es 6 hours ago

tatafo__tony

Lazy Nigerian Youth Xavi confirms meeting with Barcelona chiefs, speaks on coaching La Liga champions https://t.co/D074IoAYhZ https://t.co/k1sTogndzC 6 hours ago

vskayumba

Vincent S kayumba @Fiona_Kamikazi @frAbaho @FCBarcelona 'They were here to talk with me and we discussed many things': Xavi confirms… https://t.co/jIJpTpss87 6 hours ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Could the Barca hero be set for a return to the Nou Camp? #FCBarcelona https://t.co/VQ6mYbM4WY https://t.co/R5AnqyI5Pz 7 hours ago

Pristinenetwor1

Pristine__network Xavi Confirms Meeting With Barcelona Officials Over Coaching Job https://t.co/2jyfV2QzwK https://t.co/GvVWqJGa17 8 hours ago

IndiaTodayFLASH

IndiaTodayFLASH RT @ITGDsports: "I don’t hide my dream of coaching Barcelona one day, I would love to coach the team. I support them and my dream is to tra… 8 hours ago

